Trip down memory lane as West Belfast couple celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

HAPPY COUPLE: Francie and Patricia Morgan at the scene of their first date, formerly known as Blaney's Corner on the Springfield Road

A WEST Belfast couple are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this week by taking a trip down memory lane.

Clonard native Francie and Patricia Morgan will celebrate their special day on Thursday.

Francie first saw Patricia when he was just 16-years-old and and she was 14. Two years later, they went on their first date on September 3 1960 after agreeing to meet at Blaney's Corner, which was on the Springfield Road.

On Sunday past the happy couple returned to the same spot again as they prepare to celebrate this week.

"I remember the first day I saw her. I was down collecting a mate who lived in Cavendish Street," explained Francie. "I looked down the street and saw a girl knocking a door. I asked my friend who she was.

"He told it was Patricia O’Neill who lived in the second house across the street. I was instantly drawn to her.

"I was 16 and she was 14-years-old. When she was 16, I asked her out and we met at Blaney’s Corner which was on the Springfield Road on September 3 1960 for our first date.

"We got married three years later, on September 7 1963."

For their honeymoon, Francie and Patricia went on a trip by train to Killarney, and as a surprise for their 60th wedding anniversary this week Frankie has booked another stay in the County Kerry town to reminisce.

"We went to Killarney on the train for our honeymoon," he added. "We stayed in a guesthouse and I remember our first night in the room. I sat down on the bed and there was a loud crack and the bed collapsed.

"I lifted part of the bed and sat it on the dressing table which had a glass top and I ended up breaking it too. We had only been in the room for a minute and a half.

"I remember going down and telling the barman. He told everyone in the bar that this man from the North had broken the bed and dressing table in a minute and a half. I just stood there as red as a beetroot, while everyone cheered and applauded.

"This week, I have booked for us to go back to Killarney to celebrate our 60th wedding anniversary.

"It is a big surprise for Patricia and I am really looking forward to it. I hope there are no mishaps this time around," he joked.

Francie admits he has enjoyed a "smashing" married life with Patricia. The couple have seven children, 12 grandchildren and three grandchildren.

"I would do it all again," said Francie.