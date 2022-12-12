West Belfast MLA says ‘shop local where possible’ this Christmas

SINN Féin MLA Órlathí Flynn is encouraging people to shop local where possible this Christmas.

With the escalating cost of living crisis, the MLA has emphasised the need to support local businesses now more than ever, particularly during the festive period.

The West Belfast MLA has erected signs near local businesses across the area encouraging this message.

Speaking about the cost-of-living crisis and the pressures facing local businesses, the MLA said: “Rising bills and the increased cost of doing business is placing huge pressure on small businesses and workers.

“Many of our local businesses are struggling with rising costs and will rely on their income made during the Christmas period to survive the new financial year. Therefore, I would encourage people to shop local where possible this Christmas.

“Crucial support for working families and local business is being denied by the DUP’s continued blockade of the Executive.

“The DUP need to stop punishing ordinary people and get back to work so we can take the decisions needed to help people through this cost of living crisis.”