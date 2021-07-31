West Belfast politicians urge vaccine hesitant to get the jab

JAB: Politicians are calling on people who have not been vaccinated yet to do so as soon as possible

WEST Belfast politicians are urging people to get vaccinated as the number of cases and hospital admissions across the city continues to rise.

Paul Maskey MP said it was now time for local young people to protect themselves from Covid-19. This week the Executive announced further easements including the reopening of theatres.

The Sinn Féin man praised young people for their efforts and resilience so far during the pandemic but urged them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

An open letter to the young people of West Belfast: Protect yourselves and your community. pic.twitter.com/MqovwMHWJo — Paul Maskey (@PaulMaskeyMP) July 26, 2021

“The last 18 months have been tough,” he said.

“Young people, probably more than anyone, have sacrificed the most to protect those older than you, those more vulnerable and our NHS.

“You’ve missed out on sport, education, work, socialising, festivals and so much more that has been put on hold because of this pandemic.

“Now is the time to protect yourself. Covid-19 cases are rising in West Belfast, but we can break this trend.

Listen to Jake!



An important message from @JakeOKane reminding everyone to get down to the regional vaccine centres and grab your first dose COVID-19 vaccine before the centres close to first doses tomorrow.



Find out more at https://t.co/HFgvzYTMnH pic.twitter.com/r30DUVoBoX — Public Health Agency (@publichealthni) July 30, 2021

“Wear a mask, social distance and get vaccinated. Vaccine centres like the SSE (Odyssey) Arena are now accepting walk-ins for vaccines. All you need to do is bring your ID.

“So let’s do what we can to protect ourselves, protect our community and get back to normality. Let’s move forward together.”

People Before Profit councillor Matt Collins said Covid-19 was a “real threat” in the community at present.

“Rates of Covid-19 are very high in West Belfast at the minute,” he said.

“If you haven’t already done so, please book your vaccine. It’ll help keep you, your family and friends safe.

“The vaccine is safe. There’s a lot of misguided information on social media about the vaccine being harmful, but it is safe. There have been over two million jabs administered already here in the north helping to keep people safe.

“If you have symptoms, isolate at home and book a test to help to stop the virus spreading.

“When you’re out and about, continue to wash your hands regularly, keep to a two-metre distance where you can and wear a face covering where needed, in order to keep workers safe.

ONLY two days to go until regional vaccination centres stop giving first dose #COVID19 jabs.



Getting your jab will never be easier or more accessible than it is now. Don't miss out!



For more details on walk-in jabs or to make an appointment, visit https://t.co/ygDvQlhn3L pic.twitter.com/mMjETHwZVX — Department of Health (@healthdpt) July 29, 2021

“So play your part in stopping this virus spreading – get the vaccine, follow the guidance, and help look after your friends, family and community.

“We are all interconnected as a community. We rely on each other, we mix with each other, our society functions together. So let's protect each other by ensuring we all get vaccinated— and hopefully we can begin to find a way out of what has been a tragic and difficult time for so many.”

Walk-in appointments for first and second doses remain opened until Friday (July 31).

If you have already had your first dose, you must wait at least six weeks for Pfizer and eight weeks for Astra Zeneca. You can also book a vaccine slot online here.

If you are over 40-years-old you can also book at your community pharmacy.

For those who cannot book online, appointments can also be made using the telephone service 0300 200 7813.