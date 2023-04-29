Volunteering in Palestinian gym an 'eye-opening experience' for Róisín

A WEST Belfast women has spoken of her “eye-opening experience” volunteering at a refugee camp in Palestine.

Róisín Duggan, from Aitnamona, travelled to the Aida refugee camp in the West Bank. The fitness coach volunteered with Aclaí Palestine, a community gym and movement space, which opened in 2020 within the Lajee Community Centre.

Aclaí Palestine was founded by West Belfast man Ainle Ó Cairealláin, who owns the sister gym Aclaí Cork.

“I spent the time I was there facilitating workshops around strength training, programming and up-skilling the coaches in Aclaí Palestine,” Róisín told the Andersonstown News.

“It was so empowering. I learned the general principles of Aclaí coaching as well. I gained so much knowledge around coaching which I’ve been able to tie into my coaching back here.”

The aim of the Lajee Community Centre is to improve the quality of lives for the refugees from the Aida camp. Today Aida refugee camp is home to around 5,800 Palestinian refugees from 27 different villages. Aclaí Palestine have said the issues facing refugees at Aida camp are among those facing all Palestinian refugee camps, such as lack of space and resources, no reliable electricity or water supply, and constant attack by Israeli forces.

Fitness Coach Róisín shares her skills

Róisín spent two weeks at the Aida refugee camp in West Bank saying that the experience was “life changing".

“It was such an eye-opening experience. There were four days in the camp that the water was switched off. We went four days with very minimal water. It is all things that you take for granted here.”

The Aitnamona women said she hopes to return to Palestine again next year.

“Naturally, I was a bit nervous going over but it was one hundred percent. There was nothing intimidating about it at all.

“So many people would be afraid to go over but I couldn’t recommend it enough. It was honestly just such an amazing experience.

Aclaí Palestine opened in 2020 and has been going from strength to strength

“I’m still in contact with so many people over there. I definitely want to go back next year. I want to learn more myself so next time I go over I can bring more to them.”

Since coming back home, Róisín has fundraised in aid of Aclaí Palestine raising over £500, being supported with hamper prizes from local businesses.