New fencing at Westlink to stop anti-social behaviour

NORTH Belfast Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee has welcomed a commitment from the Department for Infrastructure to tackle a dangerous access point at the side of the Westlink.

The North Belfast News reported last month that Councillor Magee appealed for action on the problematic area of the Westlink near North Queen Street to prevent rubbish being burnt and cars being stoned.

The Department for Infrastructure have now agreed to erect new fencing in the area.

“I’m relieved that the Department for Infrastructure have now committed to action on this very dangerous excess point to the side of the Westlink after I had raised some serious concerns of motorists and residents," said Cllr Magee.

‘It was frustrating that we were raising this issue repeatedly without reply given the fact that cars were being stoned by youths at this spot and to be frank we are lucky there wasn’t a serious accident or fatality.

“Along with local residents we were doing all we could to keep young people away and clearly they didn’t realise the danger of their actions as some were very young indeed.

“I’ve now received a response from DFI committing to address this gap and place new fencing at the site preventing access by children.

“Of course there will need to be a contractor appointed and fencing designed which will take some time but I welcome DFI’s commitment to address the problem.

“I’ve been told of further stone throwing incidents as recently as this weekend at this spot and I’d urge haste by the department so that we can avoid further incidents.

“Thanks to the residents of the New Lodge and community activists for their efforts in recent weeks to help stop this stone throwing and identify those involved so their parents can be made aware of the serious dangers involved.”