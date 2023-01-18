Those behind Westlink grafitti 'put road users at risk'

VANDALS who sprayed graffiti on an overhead gantry along the Westlink “put other road users at risk” according to the Department for Infrastructure.



Police are investigating after signage on the west bound carriageway was daubed with paint on both sides sometime between the 8 and 9 of January.



A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department is aware of several recent incidents of graffiti on the Westlink and motorway network in central Belfast and are making arrangements to have these removed.

EYESORE: Vandals scrawled graffiti on both sides of the gantry over the Westlink



“Unauthorised access to these roads is in breach of motorway regulations and is putting the individuals and other road users at serious risk. The incidents have been reported to PSNI.“



A PSNI spokesperson added: “Police received a report of criminal damage at the Westlink area of Belfast.



“Sometime between 8pm on Sunday 8 January and shortly after 10:50pm on Monday 9 January, it was reported that an overhead gantry was sprayed with graffiti.



“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 484 09/01/23.”

