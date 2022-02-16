Whiterock relief as crossing for dangerous stretch gets thumbs-up

SUCCESS: Aisling Reilly MLA and Cllr Steven Corr have been lobbying for the installation of a crossing at Brittons Parade

RESIDENTS have welcomed the news that a new puffin crossing will be installed at the junction of Brittons Parade and Whiterock Road.

Local Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly and Councillor Steven Corr have been campaigning and lobbying Department For Infrastructure for a safe crossing at Brittons Parade for a number of years.

Given the amount of footfall and schoolchildren in particular that cross the Whiterock Road in the vicinity of Brittons Parade, residents were becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of children and the wider community in general.

This week residents received confirmation from the Department for Infrastructure that the new puffin crossing will be included within this year’s work programme.

Aisling Reilly said: “I am delighted that a new safe crossing will be included in the DfI work programme for the year. This means that families, in particular children, will be able to cross this busy stretch of road safely, going to and from school, going to the park and local shops.

“Sinn Féin have been lobbying the department of Infrastructure from it was first brought to our attention, and after increased pressure on the Minister for the Department for Infrastructure, I am pleased that provision for a puffin crossing on the Whiterock Road, in the vicinity of Brittons Parade, has been included in this year’s programme of works.”

Cllr Steven Corr added: “We have been campaigning along with local residents for a number of years for traffic lights to be placed at Brittons Parade. Especially in recent years with the reopening of the City Cemetery gates, which were closed for over 30 years, there is now quite a lot of people who use the gates including kids going to school, locals walking their dogs and people going to and from work.

“It’s always been a worry of ours that a child or pedestrian is going to be injured or worse at this stretch of road and at last we’re glad to see this crossing will be going in, in this current year.”

Work on the crossing will commence later this year.