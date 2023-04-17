Active Travel Hub opens on the Whiterock

A NEW travel hub beside Whiterock Leisure Centre has been officially opened.

Sustrans Active Travel Hub was opened last week by Lord Mayor Tina Black and Public Health Agency Chief Executive Aidan Dawson.

The Hub will give individuals and groups in the area more opportunities to take part in the active travel charity’s Belfast Community Active Travel (BCAT) programme.

Active Travel Hubs provide information, opportunities to get involved with healthier travel options like walking and cycling groups and also provides facilities such as bicycle maintenance, e-bike trials and cycle training to allow people of all ages to get out and about as well as offering a space to store bicycles safely.

The Sustrans Active Travel team works with people and groups across Belfast and co-design programmes and activities to help local people to learn new skills and get active.

Groups range from youth groups to women’s and men’s groups, the migrant community and groups supporting people with disabilities.

Caroline Bloomfield, Sustrans Director in the North said: “We are really pleased to be able to open this facility in west Belfast. Our aim is to make walking and cycling popular and easy so people are more active and able to improve their wellbeing.”

The Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black said: “It’s fantastic to see this new Active Travel Hub open at Whiterock. As part of our ‘Bolder Vision’ for Belfast, we want to encourage people to travel actively and sustainably in the city, because we’re committed to making a positive contribution to people’s health and well-being and helping to protect our environment.

“This Whiterock Hub complements our Active Travel Hub at Cathedral Gardens and the existing Sustrans Hub in east Belfast. I’m looking forward to seeing lots of people benefitting from the Hub – whether that’s through meeting up for a led walk or cycle, getting tips on walking and cycling routes, getting their bike repaired, or training to help them cycle more confidently in the city.”

VIDEO: Lord Mayor @CllrBlack visited the new @SustransNI Whiterock Active Travel Hub today at Whiterock Close.



It aims to boost walking & cycling across the west of the city, as part of the charity’s #BCAT (Belfast Community Active Travel) programme, funded by @publichealthni pic.twitter.com/MMJssFVK3l — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) March 31, 2023

Aidan Dawson, Chief Executive of the PHA, said: “The PHA seeks to improve health and wellbeing including creating an environment that promotes a physically active lifestyle and better-connected communities.

“Research shows that physical activity can improve sleep, help maintain a healthy weight and reduce stress. It also reduces the risk of developing chronic conditions including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and respiratory conditions.”