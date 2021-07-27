Colin Mountain wildfire is a 'wake-up call for everyone'

THE latest wildfire on the Belfast Hills should be a "wake-up call for everyone".

Residents looked on in horror as a gorse fire swept the Colin Mountain on Sunday night, with smoke engulfing parts of the Colin area.

The blaze, which began shortly after 9pm, saw the fire service battle through the night to put out the flames.

Five fire appliances were dispatched to the scene, and the blaze was brought under control around midnight. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Sunday night’s incident was the second blaze in the Belfast Hills in under a week.



Sinn Féin Councillor Daniel Baker said it is not clear if the fire was started deliberately, but expressed concern about the devastating impact of wildfires on wildlife.

“Whether it’s accidental or deliberate, it is a warning,” he said.



“You see these fires happening all around the world, but it can happen on your doorstep.



“You never thought you would see a fire like that getting close to homes in my constituency, but this just shows you.”



He said the soaring temperatures in recent week, which may have caused the fire, are a stark reminder of the effects of global warning.



“We’re already at that tipping point,” he said.



“The world is heating up and month after month we’re breaking records. Flooding, fires and all of that come with it. It’s impacting us, but how much wildlife and species were destroyed last night?”



He added: “It should be a wake-up call for everyone.”



A Fire Service spokesperson said: “The public are reminded that deliberate setting of wildfires is a criminal offence and if you see anyone setting a fire you should call the PSNI immediately."