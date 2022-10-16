Plans to demolish historic Antrim Road building halted

PLANS to demolish a historic building in North Belfast have been halted after local residents voiced their concerns.

In July Belfast City Council confirmed that they were carrying out an enforcement investigation into an alleged breach of planning control at Willowbank House, located at 306 Antrim Road after demolition vehicles appeared. A planning application was submitted to Belfast City Council to demolish the existing building and replace it with social housing, consisting of 14 apartments.

However, residents in the area said they had not been consulted on the proposal, and disputed whether planning permission has been granted.

Issues raised by residents included a lack of parking spaces in the area, the loss of built heritage, limited amenity space, and the risk of the building overshadowing neighbours.

Following 90 objections from local residents, including Restore Glandore ATC Community Group, plans have since been withdrawn.

Local Green Party councillor Mal O'Hara welcomed the news.

"It is great news that this application has been withdrawn," he said.

"Let’s hope the developer goes back to the drawing board and comes back with a proposal that doesn’t demolish a signature building in an area of townscape, doesn’t intensify density too much, doesn’t overshadow existing residents and includes good amenity provision for potential residents.

"Well done to residents who acted in opposition to this."