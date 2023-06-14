Witnesses sought after collision involving van and cyclist at Fortwilliam Roundabout

POLICE are appealing for information following a road traffic collision involving a van and a cyclist on the Fortwilliam Roundabout in North Belfast.

The collision occurred last Wednesday (June 7) at approximately 2.10pm on Fortwilliam Roundabout at its junction with the M2 northbound off-slip.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The collision was between a van which police have now identified and a boy approximately aged 12 on a black mountain bike with green forks.

"The boy travelled from the Shore Road direction and was wearing a grey hooded top, dark bottoms with crossbody bag. Unfortunately, the boy involved had left the scene prior to the arrival of police.

"If you witnessed this collision, or can assist with the identity of the boy, please contact 101 quoting serial 1132 of 07/06/2023.”