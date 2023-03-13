A WOMAN was taken to hospital following an incident in North Belfast on Sunday afternoon.
The PSNI said officers responded to a report of “concern for the safety” of a woman in the Cliftonville Road area.
Police closed the road for a short period of time as the fire and ambulance services attended the scene.
The charity air ambulance landed at Cliftonville FC’s nearby Solitude stadium to assist during the incident.
A PSNI spokesperson said:“The woman was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for treatment."