Air ambulance lands at Solitude during Cliftonville Road incident

A WOMAN was taken to hospital following an incident in North Belfast on Sunday afternoon.

The PSNI said officers responded to a report of “concern for the safety” of a woman in the Cliftonville Road area.

Police closed the road for a short period of time as the fire and ambulance services attended the scene.

The charity air ambulance landed at Cliftonville FC’s nearby Solitude stadium to assist during the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said:“The woman was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for treatment."