Woman to appear in court after car discovered on fire on Monagh Bypass

A WOMAN will appear in Belfast Magistrates’ Court on suspicion of drink-driving after a car was discovered alight at the junction of the Monagh Bypass in West Belfast during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police have confirmed that they received a report of a white Audi on fire at approximately 2.30am on Thursday 20th April within the vicinity of Monagh Bypass.



A spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed: "Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire.



"A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath.



"She has been charged to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning, Thursday 20th April."



As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.



A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue service said that one fire appliance from Springfield Fire Station attended the incident.



“Firefighters were called to a vehicle on fire earlier this morning. Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 2.57am and the cause of the fire is being treated as accidental ignition at this time.”