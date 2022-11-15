Woman in her 70s dies while awaiting admission to RVH

AN elderly woman who had been waiting several hours to be admitted to the Royal Victoria Hospital died at the weekend while lying on a trolley.

It is understood the woman, who was 77-years-old, had been brought to the Emergency Department by ambulance from a nursing home on Friday night.

A Belfast Trust spokesperson said: "Belfast Trust would like to send our condolences to this patient’s family, our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"We have reviewed this patient’s care and spoken to their family. Out of respect for the patient’s family, we will not make any further comment.

The incident comes amid pressures across the Belfast Trust.

On Sunday the RVH appealed on social media for nurses to come forward to help and urged anyone who could take patients, fit for discharge, home to help alleviate bed blocking.

Our hospitals are facing ongoing and relentless pressures, particularly concerning patient discharges and we currently have a high number of patients in our hospitals who no longer need hospital care. pic.twitter.com/DjL5nXdGhZ — Belfast Trust (@BelfastTrust) November 13, 2022

On Saturday night, Antrim Area Hospital declared a 'major incident' and stopped admitting patients after the emergency department reached full capacity.

Belfast Trust says emergency departments will continue to struggle unless patients can be discharged more effectively.

The Trust said it is finding it difficult to discharge “medically fit” patients due to a lack of domiciliary care packages.

A spokesperson said: “The Department of Health remains deeply concerned about the situation in our hospitals and across the health and social care system.

“The regional planning for winter pressures has been spelt out publicly and in detail. It has always been clear that these plans will only mitigate the problems, rather than resolve them.

“The fundamental reality is that we have a serious mismatch between demand for care and the capacity of the system to provide it. Neighbouring jurisdictions are facing similar challenges.

“We need everyone across society to support our health service in every way they can.

“Hospitals do not have unlimited capacity and it is imperative that when patients have been deemed medically fit they leave the hospital setting.

“Every delayed discharge means a bed is being withheld from a very sick person waiting in an emergency department or in an ambulance outside a hospital, and further impacts on the system’s ability to respond to need in the community.”

West Belfast People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said the privatisation of domiciliary care is heightening the crisis in local hospitals.

Absolutely heartbreaking for the family who lost a loved one like this and the staff dealing with this tragedy.



This is the real life consequences of an underfunded health service stripped of resources. https://t.co/iI9yIw9r97 — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) November 14, 2022

“The widespread privatisation of domiciliary care is putting lives at risk,” he said. “Private firms are incapable of providing the level of service required because their primary concern is about turning a profit.

"Patients are being left without care packages and more pressure is being heaped on our hospitals due to the failures of the private sector."