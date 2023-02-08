Woman 'viciously attacked' locking up shop on the Falls Road

ATTACK: A woman was assaulted outside her workplace on the Falls Road at 11:30pm on Tuesday night

POLICE have issued an appeal after a female staff member was “viciously attacked and assaulted” outside her workplace on Tuesday night.

The staff member who works at the Vivo shop on the Falls Road was locking up the business when she was “assaulted by a man and a woman,” police have confirmed.

The woman was “punched in the face” outside the premises at 11:30pm before the suspects made off. Police are appealing for witnesses with any information to come forward.

The Mallon family who owns the Falls-based Vivo shop issued a statement condemning the attack and has appealed to anyone with information to contact them.

They stated on Facebook: “Last night at around 11 pm whilst locking the shop one of our members of staff was viciously attacked and assaulted, this was a totally unprovoked attack/assault but what makes it all the more frightening is that the perpetrator was a woman in her late 30s-early 40s.

“We provide a valuable service to this community and should be able to work without fear of being attacked, any attack on us is an attack on the entire community. We have obtained CCTV footage of the incident both from inside and outside the shop and this will be passed through the relevant channels so the animal that did this can be dealt with.

“The staff member in question was visibly upset, shaken and at a loss as to why she was attacked [and] will probably be frightened to come back to work. The health, safety and wellbeing of all of our staff is of paramount importance to us and we will pursue those who think they can get away with stuff like this.

“If anyone was in the area last night around 11:15 pm and witnessed this happening please contact the page privately, any information will be treated in the strictest of confidence. Many thanks for your continued custom and support.”

Inspector Matson of the PSNI said: “We received a report that a female member of staff had been assaulted by a man and a woman as she was closing up the business. The victim was punched in the face and the suspects made off in the direction of Leeson Street.

“Both suspects are described as wearing dark coloured clothing and the woman was wearing a pair of white trainers. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area last night or who may have captured mobile phone footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2281 07/02/23.”