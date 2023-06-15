Woman and child dragged from car during Market hijacking

HIJACKING: The car was hijacked in Stewart Street which is on the left

POLICE have appealed for information following the hijacking of a car during which a mother and child were dragged from the vehicle.

A cream-coloured Renault with a black roof was flagged down by a man in Stewart Street at around midday on Friday past. The man who stopped the vehicle indicated that there was a problem with the car. Upon pulling over the woman was dragged from the vehicle by the hair and a female passenger and child were ordered to get out of the car.

The man drove off in the direction of Ormeau Road and the vehicle was discovered a short time later on fire in Raphael Street.

The assailant has been described as 5' 6", of stocky build and wearing a dark coloured hooded top with the hood up as well as black trousers and white trainers.

Detective Sergeant David Kitchen said: "This was a terrifying experience for this woman and her passengers. We have been conducting enquiries in the area and would appeal to anyone with any information or who captured dashcam footage which could be of assistance to our investigation to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 870 09/06/23."

Botanic SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown said the hijacking was shocking and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"This is just an appalling incident," he said. "Everything about it is shocking. I can't imagine how harrowing the experience was for the driver and passengers and my thoughts are with them. This happened in broad daylight, so I would urge anyone with any information to please come forward."