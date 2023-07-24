Woodland grants open to landowners on Belfast Hills

WOODLAND grant schemes are now open to landowners on the Belfast Hills to increase tree coverage on their land.

Woodland grants are designed to support landowners to plant new woodlands for environmental and economic benefits. There are two grants available: the Forest Expansion Scheme and the Small Woodland Grant Scheme.

The Forest Expansion Scheme aims to encourage landowners to plant a wide range of sustainable new woodlands of three hectares and larger. The Small Woodland Grant Scheme is particularly designed to support landowners to plant smaller scale new native woodlands that are at least 0.2 hectares in size. The scheme funds planting of trees, new stock fencing where required and annual premium payments for a 10-year period.



Landowners hoping to plant this winter are reminded that all applications must be submitted to Forest Service before 3pm on Thursday 31 August 2023. Early applications are encouraged. Small Woodland Grant Scheme applications must be submitted through DAERA online services by 10pm on Thursday 31 August 2023.



Belfast Hills Partnership will be hosting an open evening at their offices on Tuesday 25th July from 7-9pm. All landowners in the Belfast Hills who are considering applying to the scheme are welcome to the open evening to receive further information, guidance and answer any questions.

Alternatively landowners are encouraged to get in touch with Laura, Belfast Hills Partnership’s Woodland Officer, to discuss their options today. Call 028 9060 3466 or email woodland@belfasthills.org