Poleglass community comes together to clean up Woodside

BIG CLEAN: The first in a series of multi-agency clean-ups took place in Poleglass last week

THE first in a series of multi-agency clean-ups has taken place in the Woodside area of Poleglass with representatives from Sinn Féin, The Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, the Housing Executive and Sally Gardens Youth Club joining forces to clean up the area.

Local councillor Caoimhín McCann and Danny Baker MLA were on hand to help the locals clear the streets and give the fences a fresh lick of paint.

"We have a multi-agency approach to trying to lift the area of Poleglass," said Cllr McCann.

"We are aiming to make the area cleaner, greener and safer by starting here in Woodside with the plan on rotating around the area while the weather permits. Our next spot will probably be Colinmill or Glenbawn.

"It is good to have so many different agencies here with the CNP, Ógra Shinn Féin along with some party workers and activists, staff from the Housing Executive and Sally Gardens Youth Club."

Cllr McCann said that due to the cross-cutting nature of who is responsible for cleaning up different parts of the area, it can be difficult to get anything done.

"Sometimes we can be pushed from pillar to post between different agencies to try and get this work completed and it can be difficult to work out whose responsible for different parts of the streets," he continued.

"The idea is that if we get everybody around the same table and working together, then we can have a good outcome.

"We are hoping that with everything we are able to do today with scraping up the like of weeds, painting over graffiti along with a litter pick, that it will give Woodside a lift and that we will be well settled to lift Poleglass as a whole."