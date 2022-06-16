Woodvale Park Colour Festival this weekend

A COLOUR Festival will take place at Woodvale Park in North Belfast this Saturday from 1pm to 5pm.

The free festival is among a number of events held by Belfast City Council and delivered by ArtsEkta as part of the £5.1million EU PEACE IV-funded Forth Meadow Community Greenway project, which aims to promote the greenway as a shared, welcoming, connected and safe space for all.

With music from Global Beats DJs Abhi Singh DJ Blasé and the Belfast Busking Band along with dancers and workshops to keep all the family entertained, admission is free but participants must register before for entry.

Anyone taking part is encouraged to wear white or light-coloured clothes to absorb the half hourly colour throws at the event to create vivid colour combinations.

Councillor John Kyle, Chair of Belfast City Council’s Shared City Partnership, said: “Our first two Greenway cultural events – Luminate in March and the Swamp Festival in May – were very popular and we know the Colour Festival will be just the same.

"Come along and enjoy it as well as this wonderful new space being created in the heart of the city to bring people from all communities together."

Nisha Tandon, Founder and CEO of ArtsEkta, added: “This will be the third large event along the Greenway celebrating the pathways which make us feel brighter, healthier and happier. We look forward to putting on more events throughout the summer to bring the Forth Meadow Community Greenway to life this year. Why not bring along your own picnic or enjoy delicious dishes from our street vendors on site to make it a fun day for all the family?”