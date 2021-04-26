Work begins on footway and carriageway upgrade at Suffolk Road

ROADWORKS: The resurfacing work should be completed by 18 June

A £40,000 footway and carriageway resurfacing scheme on Suffolk Road starts today (Monday 26 April).

The works will include both footways being resurfaced and, when this has been completed resurfacing of the carriageway, a total distance of approximately 1.3km.

Speaking as the work got underway, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the works would get the thumbs-up from local residents and commuters.

"I am committed to increasing the opportunities for active travel and I am pleased that the new pavement being delivered by this scheme will greatly enhance provision for pedestrians," she said.

To help ensure the safety of road users and workers it will be necessary to implement a series of daily lane closures, weekdays only between the hours of 8.00am and 6.00pm while the footway resurfacing is taking place.

Full road closures will be required for the carriageway resurfacing. However, the Department says it will keep the public informed of closure dates and access for residents will be maintained as much as possible.

Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

Completion of the scheme by 18 June will be dependent on favourable weather conditions.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes, visit the Traffic Watch website.