Work begins to improve shop fronts on Antrim Road

WORK had finally begun on improvements to shop fronts of local businesses on the Antrim Road.

North Belfast SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon said the work has been three years in the making and added that she was pleased to see work begin.

"I first met with the traders as a group in 2019 because we wanted to see if we could get a scheme that would see improvements made to the shop fronts to support the businesses, but to encourage more customers to use them.

"After three long years, work has finally begun and we're determined to see it through.

"It is really important that we do all we can to support our local business. In North Belfast, they are the backbone of the place to employing local people and they are providing us with really crucial services.

"I will continue to do everything I can to support our local businesses in North Belfast."