Boodles Dam environmental scheme nears completion

JOB DONE: Sinn Féin's Carál Ní Chuilín and Ryan Murphy at Boodles Dam, where improvement works are nearing completion

Work is almost complete on a £650,000 investment scheme at Boodles Dam in Ligoniel aimed at enhancing flood prevention, the environment and leisure access.

The funding was approved earlier this year by Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee. Speaking to the North Belfast News as contractors prepared to hand over the site, Cllr Ryan Murphy, who was on a tour of the works with Carál Ní Chuilín MLA, said: “This investment of £650k in Ligoniel is absolutely fantastic and well done to everyone that helped deliver this significant intervention for the area.

“The work is nearly completed and is currently being tidied up for the hand over to Belfast City Council and includes flood prevention measures, upgrading of paths for improved access and a range of environmental upgrades.

“This work will help open up the area around the dam and provide safe accessible usage of what is a great natural resource on our doorstep."

Approval given today at Belfast City Council for half a million pound investment in Boodles Dam, Ligoniel pending council ratification. These works are welcome in a park that needs some TLC and should be seen in the wider context of linking Cavehill with Divis and Black Mountain. pic.twitter.com/gPDKN8QZi4 — Ryan Murphy (@CllrRyanMurphy) April 23, 2021

Ms Ni Chuilín added: “It’s great to be here today to see the work almost completed and clearly this investment will have a real impact on local people’s lives as we highlight the benefits of healthy living.

“This area is now perfectly accessible for all ages and for local families in particular opening up this area while preserving the natural beauty will be really welcome.

“We expect the handover to be imminent and with just smaller items to complete it is already looking amazing.”