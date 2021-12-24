MP heaps festive praise on food bank volunteers

THE work of the Community Food Bank in North Belfast has been praised for their efforts in the run-up to Christmas.

1,060 parcels of food and 400 parcels of toys are being delivered to people and families over the next few days.

Additionally, 300 hot Christmas dinners will be delivered on Christmas Eve, thanks to the service, which is based in Ardoyne.

Speaking after helping out this week, North Belfast Sinn Féin MP John Finucane said their work was "absolutely incredible".

“I’m here today to lend a hand at the North Belfast Community Food Bank with their Christmas deliveries as the pressure mounts to reach everyone by Christmas," he said.

“The work of the guys here and all those that contribute to this amazing community effort all year round never fails to impress.

“However it’s at Christmas when we really see the incredible generosity and community spirit of the people of North Belfast without which this project couldn’t proceed.

“Those being assisted by the Community Food Bank have been referred by 35 separate organisations and it is shocking to think of so many individuals and families in need as we approach Christmas Day.

“So much of the work done here goes unseen through the year and the workers are simply incredible examples of real practical leadership on the ground.

“North Belfast people always rise to a challenge and throughout the pandemic many, many people have been supported through this initiative.

“It’s not too late to lend a hand or to donate to the foodbank if you can.

“With spiralling energy costs and as we face into the coldest part of the winter unfortunately the needs of so many will only increase so this project and others like it across the city will continue to need our support in the time ahead.

“Help from the Assembly and City Council has been very welcome but the support through donations and lending a hand with this huge production by local people has been most humbling

“Undoubtedly with the help of the North Belfast Community Food Bank it’ll be a better Christmas in North Belfast this year."

Local community project Intercomm is also set for a busy few days as they deliver monetary vouchers for food and fuel to those in need.

Conor Maskey from the organisation said: "We have been helping out after being chosen as one of the strategic partners by Belfast City Council.

"This week, I am delivering 200 x £100 vouchers and 75 x £50 vouchers, which is about half of what we will do between now, the New Year and January.

"This will help get people through some really tough times. Vouchers can be redeemed in local shops for food and energy such as gas and electric.

"It is our privilege to be a part of this and help as many people out as we can."