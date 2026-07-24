WORK is underway in Castle Street to build a 6,000 square feet marquee to facilitate Irish language broadcaster TG4 during Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Belfast is set to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city as it hosts the traditional music event for the first time, between August 2 and 9.

On Wednesday evening at Belfast City Council's Licensing Committee, councillors approved an application for an entertainments licence for the mammoth marquee on the site of the former Norwich Union House.

The applicant was Power Pictures Limited from Galway for the grant of a 14-Day Occasional Outdoor Entertainments Licence, accommodating a temporary venue for TV production.

The applicant is an independent production company with experience in broadcasting live coverage of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann events

Permission was granted for planned entertainment to run beyond 11pm on up to four nights in the outdoor area, and also within a marquee located on the site.

Broadcaster TG4 will provide live coverage of the Fleadh from for four nights from Thursday August 6 to Sunday August 9.

Plans submitted to the council detail a new outdoor area next to the marquee where there will be “minimal amplification of music”, while the “bulk of the performances take place within the marquee”.

Also at the former Norwich Union site will be an outdoor stage and a bar area run by nearby Fountain Street rock bar Voodoo.

A raft of other entertainment licenses and extensions to existing licences was also approved by Belfast City Council's Planning Committee.

As well as approving entertainment licences specifically for the Fleadh, the council has also approved a range of temporary pavement café licences to enable cafés and other businesses to extend their premises during the eight-day event.