Flooding and traffic delays as heavy rain set to last

WEATHER WARNING: Motorists have been urged to take care driving in heavy rain

A MET Office yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place in Belfast until Saturday morning.

The warning began at 3am on Friday and is currently valid until 9am on Saturday.

Some flooded roads and fallen trees have been reported with most parts to receive between 10 to 33mm of rain.

Parts of the east could see 40-50mm and there could be as much as 60 to 80mm for the east-facing slopes of the Mournes and Antrim Plateau.

In Belfast, there is flooding and traffic delays in both directions on the A24 Saintfield Road around Brackenvale Service Station with knock-on delays back to Carryduff.

Driving conditions will be difficult due to large areas of standing water, heavy rain falling leading to poor visibility and spray.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution and allow extra time for journeys.