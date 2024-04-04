Yellow weather warning as Storm Kathleen to bring strong winds on Saturday

TAKING COVER: Strong winds are expected across the North on Saturday

STORM Kathleen is set to bring heavy wind across Ireland on Saturday.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office from 8am on Saturday and will remain in force until 10pm. Storm Kathleen will be the eleventh named storm in eight months.

Gusts of 50 mph are expected quite widely on Saturday, and some spots will see 60 to 70 mph gusts.

The Met Office said: "A deep area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to western areas this weekend.

#StormKathleen has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds to Ireland and much of the UK on Saturday



Stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/dcDmifdqjL — Met Office (@metoffice) April 4, 2024

Strong winds continue Sunday with scattered showers. Winds easing Monday, further rain arriving into the afternoon.