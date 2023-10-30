Young engineers inspired by tech leaders at Innovation Factory

CREATIVE: Ethan from St Joseph’s Primary School, Slate Street and Aimee from Black Mountain Primary School were among the group of P5 children attending the LEGO Education event at Innovation Factory aimed at inspiring young engineers of the future

TECH industry experts used their skills to excite and inspire the young engineers of tomorrow at a special interactive event at the Springfield Road Innovation Factory - the centre for entrepreneurship in West Belfast.

At the event, Engineers Ireland and Andor Technology engaged with local primary five children from St Joseph’s Primary School Slate Street and Black Mountain Primary School.

The interactive STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) initiative gave schoolchildren the opportunity to blend traditional LEGO play with cutting-edge technology and hands-on experiments.

“As the world rapidly evolves, it is vital for young minds to embrace STEAM subjects as they form the foundation of innovation and progress," explained Innovation Factory Innovation Manager Shane Smith.

"At Innovation Factory, we believe collaboration with industry experts will help foster a love for STEAM education and ignite a long-term interest in young people.”

Teachers from both participating schools felt the day was an excellent teaching opportunity and would like to see similar activities in the future.

“There was great interaction and group work and it showed the importance of working as a team, developing their communication and problem-solving skills," said Colette Barr of St Joseph's Primary School.

And that view was endorsed by Gosha Panczyk ofBlack Mountain Primary School on the Springfield Road: “There was a big focus on engineering for potential career development and also understanding that every aspect of their lives is connected to science and engineering.”