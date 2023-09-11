Young mum told smoke blackened flat habitable after fire

A YOUNG mother has spoken of her family’s distress after they were told their smoke blackened home was habitable after a kitchen fire.

Caoimhe Stewart from Lagmore put her hob on to prepare her family dinner and nipped out of the room to check on one of her children. In the short time that she was gone a plastic bottle fell onto the hob and caused a fire which destroyed much of her kitchen, leaving black soot throughout the house. Smoke filled the apartment which she shares with her three children and blackened the ceiling and walls of other rooms.

Caoimhe said she contacted Radius Housing and asked to be moved into temporary accommodation but was surprised when the housing provider said the home was habitable and her family would have to stay in the damaged flat.

BLAZE: The damage to the cooker caused by the fire

Caoimhe said: “The fire was really distressing for me and my children. They’re aged three, five and seven. My five-year-old daughter Jean is asthmatic and on inhalers and is currently being tested for special educational needs and autism. The fire has really affected them and they have been crying and asking if our apartment will burn down.

“I have met with Radius and they know the distress our family is in but they insist on the flat being habitable because the smoke damage didn’t reach the bedrooms. We haven’t closed the windows in the two weeks since the fire and it’s still in the air and covering the walls. The whole flat smells burned.

“I spoke with my housing officer and I asked her if she would be comfortable living there if it was her in the situation and she said she wouldn’t be. For two weeks we have been sofa surfing now and moving back and forth between different relatives because we can’t stay there and with the children back at school it's increased the stress and distress we’re experiencing.”

DAMAGE: The walls of the apartment remain covered in soot

Caoimhe said Radius informed her that most of the damage was cosmetic and there was no temporary accommodation available. She said a week after the fire Radius arranged for cleaners to come to the property who removed some of the damage but Caoimhe was told that as the accident was her responsibility she would have to repair the walls.

Caoimhe confirmed Radius had offered her £100 voucher but she said this did not alleviate the stress of having to remain in the smoke damaged apartment.

A spokesperson for Radius Housing said: “Since the fire at this property, Radius has been working to ensure that the property is in a safe and habitable condition. That has included repairs to the electrical fittings and ensuring the gas and water are in working order.

“We have also undertaken a clean-up of the immediate area impacted by the fire. Further remedial works are planned in the kitchen this week, and Radius staff remain in contact with the tenant on these matters.”