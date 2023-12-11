Lenadoon youth learn of the health risks of vaping

WORKSHOP: Young people from Glen Parent Youth Group at the recent workshop on the negative effects of vaping with Cancer Focus

YOUNG people in Lenadoon have attended an information workshop with Cancer Focus about the risks of vaping.

Glen Parent Youth Group have been working closely with Cancer Focus this year to highlight the dangers to young people associated with vaping after noticing a huge increase in young people attending the centre who were regular users of vapes.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News in September, Paul Niblock of Glen Parent Youth Group said vapes were being marketed to young people using sweet brands as flavours to draw more and more young people in.

Speaking on the recent workshop, Robert Sands, a Youth Worker with Glen Parent Youth Group said: "Vaping is a growing trend and something we believe our young people need to be aware of before they start anything which might be deemed cool but is in fact anything but.

"They got to discuss the topic openly and honestly, ask numerous questions and were made aware of all the risks and informed that health professionals and researchers haven't yet been able to carry out any long-term studies into the health effects of vaping on your lungs, hearts and brain.

"During the workshop we saw the impact that it can have on the lungs of pigs. Vapes contain nicotine which is harmful and addictive. Nicotine is known to cause an increase in blood pressure, heart rate, flow of blood to the heart and a narrowing of the arteries.

"Almost 30 young people took part in the information workshop and left better informed about the harmful impacts that vaping can have on their health."