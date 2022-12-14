Youth centres in North Belfast march in solidarity against Education Authority cuts

A SHOW of solidarity took place on Monday night involving youth providers, young people, families and elected representatives to raise awareness of the devastating cuts being made to the community and voluntary sector by the Education Authority (EA).

The walk began at each local youth centre in North Belfast with participants walking to the Girdwood Hub in a show of solidarity against the cuts.

A special night of solidarity and activism tonight lead by young people to help challenge the injustice of future youth work cuts.



Hundreds of people took part in our activism walk where we met our colleagues at Girdwood Community Hub. pic.twitter.com/6iut9nAq8p December 12, 2022

The financial cuts which are due to come in next year in the Education Authority’s budget will hit many youth providers who will see an average loss of £33,000 in their budgets. Many youth organisations have already announced this will lead to not only a loss of services for young people, but job losses in the sector, something which will be devastating in the current cost of living crisis.

Sean McMullan, a Senior Youth Worker at the Ashton Youth Centre in New Lodge, said: “The cuts proposed will entail local youth organisations losing close to £33,000 per year which will decimate local provision for young people. These cuts will result in the loss of 25 per cent of previous two years funding, loss of up to 50 per cent of youth work staff, reduction of two opening nights, loss of summer programmes and no outreach provision.

“In response to these cuts, with a great understanding of the pending impact, youth organisations across the country have collaborated in hope that these cuts can be overturned. Local youth organisations of North Belfast left their youth centres on Monday night travelling to Girdwood Hub as a sign of togetherness whilst also hearing the potential impacts from young people.”

Sean continued: “Hundreds gathered to hear the voices of young people, and hear what they had to say about these impending cuts. The message of young people was clear in regards to how detrimental these cuts are going to be to local communities in North Belfast.”

Young people rely on New Lodge Youth Centre Without it being the youth wouldn’t have a safe place to grow & develop

The youth showed up 2 the protest, where they made their voices clear. The EA need to listen to those on the ground & stop their proposed cuts to youth services. pic.twitter.com/yddLxClVoX — Cllr JJ Magee (@CllrJj) December 12, 2022

John Finucane, MP for North Belfast also attended the protest.

"Last night I joined hundreds of people from across North Belfast to stand in total opposition to the Education Authority’s proposed severe cuts to our youth services. It was inspiring to see so many young people take part in this protest along with youth workers and community and political leaders."

These proposed cuts if forced through would have a savage impact upon youth provision and jobs and must be reversed. The work carried out through these youth services is absolutely vital and provides a secure environment for some of this city’s most vulnerable young people."

“Tonight’s turnout in the freezing cold was a huge message from this community that they value youth services and the dedication, commitment and leadership these services provide.”