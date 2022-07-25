Youth group clean up the streets of Lenadoon during summer hols

CLEAN STREETS: Kids from the Glen Parent Youth Group's Summer Scheme led the way in cleaning the streets

THE streets of the Carrigart area of Lenadoon were looking decidedly cleaner this week thanks to a group of young people who got together during the past few days and removed all the litter which was becoming an eyesore for local residents.

Young people from the Glen Parent Youth Group Summer Scheme came together to address the littler situation after receiving complaints about the state of the streets and alleyways from senior residents.

Complaints were made of rubbish, which had been dumped on street corners and at the mouths of alleyways, which was not only causing obstructions, but also making the area look very untidy and could have become a health and safety problem if it had attracted rodents.

CLEANUP: Local kids got the area spick and span again

Paul Niblock, Youth Coordinator at Glen Parent praised the efforts of those involved, who took a few hours out of their summer holidays and have made such a big difference to the area.