Youth project grows new opportunities in New Lodge and Limestone

IN GOOD COMPANY: Housing Executive Good Relations Officer Dr Sean Brennan meets Senior Youth Worker Sean McMullan and some of the young people

A CROSS-community project that has helped to grow new friendships has proved a huge success in the New Lodge and Limestone areas.

The project, supported by the Housing Executive, saw young people from both communities take part in a range of activities to divert them from the possibility of engaging in anti-social behaviour at a contentious time in North Belfast. A total of £2,000 was contributed from the Housing Executive’s community safety budget for the project.

Sean McMullan, Senior Youth Worker at New Lodge Youth Centre, said: “Our aim was to provide meaningful opportunities for young people and in doing so provide them with the opportunity to develop, have fun and make positive decisions through various activities.

“Activities included different sports, arts and crafts, art therapy, barbeques and lots of trips.

“Our cross-community work is essential to assist young people in all communities in their personal and social development, helping them gain confidence while making new friends.

“We see very positive results from this kind of intervention support. These young people have built new relationships and are hopefully beginning to look at the world around them with new perspectives.

“We want to improve the quality of life for everyone and are very grateful for the funding we’ve receive from the Housing Executive.”

Gerard Flynn, the Housing Executive’s North Belfast Area Manager, added: “An important part of our inter-agency work with communities is to promote community safety by proactively diverting young people from the possibility of anti-social behaviour and also tackling potential issues between neighbouring areas.

“Engaging young people in positive opportunities encourages them to take part in further developmental opportunities after the summer months, which will raise aspirations, ease community tensions and create a safer environment for everyone.”