Follow Galloper Thompson through the spooky streets of North Belfast

ON THE RUN: Jennymount Mill is the last standing structure associated with the history of the Thompson family

HAVE you ever heard the tale of the ghostly horseman of North Belfast? If you haven’t, you’d better be prepared for a frightful experience this October, as the thunderous ghostly pounding of hooves, or indeed feet, on the roads of North Belfast are sure to put the frighteners on the unsuspecting, as Galloper Thompson rides again!

On the evening of 17th October, inspired by the legend of Galloper Thompson, North Belfast Harriers are staging a 5k Halloween themed race. Run on the streets of North Belfast, the race starts and finishes in the Grove Playing Fields, the haunt where Galloper Thompson’s ghost is said to have turned some onlookers white with fear, whilst in others, it inspired running achievements, of which they scarily knew they were capable.

On 17th October, great feats of running might be evident. However, will they be as a result of athletic prowess, or will they be inspired by apprehension and dread of the phantom horseman of North Belfast? Runners are encouraged to attire themselves with ghostly costumes. However, they are cautioned not to turn their colleagues white with fear, nor scare them to turn on their heels to flee! On the night of the race, prizes will be awarded for the most fiendishly frightful costumes.

However, participants are cautioned to be careful not to go too far and scare the life out of their fellow runners.

Galloper Thompson’s home at Jennymount House, styled in the form of a grand Tudor castle is long gone. However the old edifice of Jennymount Mill, still remains. While much of the mill has been repurposed for the commerce of the 21st century, other parts stand crumbling in ghostly defiance.

Anyone passing by today might have the courage to glance up and see the faces of yesteryear looking down, in stone, from the weathered facade of Jennymount Mill. However, will you dare to take on the Galloper Thompson 5k challenge, as the frightful season of Halloween approaches?

For further information on entering the race, contact:

North Belfast Harriers Galloperthompson5@gmail.com