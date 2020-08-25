South Belfast News

People living in the Belfast City Council area have been advised against making non-essential journeys. Yesterday, in their first joint press conference in two months, the First and Deputy First Ministers announced several new restrictions to combat Covid-19, affecting Belfast, parts of Lisburn, Glenavy and Ballymena. The whole of the Belfast City Council area has been included because of the level of population movement across the city. The restrictions include: No mixing of households in private dwellings, with exemptions for: bubbling with one other household; caring responsibilities including childcare; essential maintenance, supported living arrangements; visits required for legal or medical purposes; or marriage or civil partnerships where one partner is terminally ill;