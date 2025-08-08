FÉILE 25: Three concerts in three days for massive final weekend

THREE CONCERTS: Falls Park is the place to be this weekend

IT is set to be a massive final weekend at Féile an Phobail with three outdoor concerts set to take place at the Féile concert venue in the Falls Park.

On Friday night, the Féile Dance Night will take place with renowned DJ Daire headlining. Paul Van Dyk, Will Atkinson and Shugz will also perform along with a host of international and local DJs.

Gates open at 4pm for what is expected to be another capacity event at the Falls Park.

On Saturday night, the legendary UB40 will take to the stage. The famous reggae band will be singing many of their classic hits, including Kingston Town, Red Red Wine, and Many Rivers to Cross. ABBA tribute band Bjorn Again will provide support, and DJ Johnny Hero will be live with his 80s Disco.

The Féile 2025 finalé concert will take place on Sunday 10th August. ‘Let the People Sing’ will feature well known signers and bands including Shea Doolin, The Irish Brigade and Shebeen, and will be headlined by Gary Óg. Always a massive night at Féile, a full house is expected for this concert.

In total, over 600 events will have taken place at over 50 venues across the city by the end of Féile.



Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble spoke about the success of Féile 2025 so far, and looked ahead to the final weekend of concerts.



“Féile an Phobail has developed enormously and is now the biggest community arts festival in Ireland," he said. “This year we have had more events than ever before, with over 600 events taking place across 15 days. The numbers participating in Féile events are massively up from last year.

“The Féile 10k and 5k run has grown incredibly in recent years, the Féile Carnival Parade continues to grow year on year, our debates and discussions have seen full house after full house, plays have sold out, and Féile Arts Exhibitions have grown each year, with thousands more people attending also.

“Tom Hartley’s final City Cemetery tours have attracted record numbers.

“The 30+ Club and Country Fest at the Falls Park on the first Féile weekend had over 10,000 in attendance each night and concert-goers absolutely loved the experience and atmosphere.



“We have three major outdoor concerts this weekend.

“Today, Friday 8th August, Daire will headline Féile Dance Night.

“On Saturday, UB40 and Bjorn Again will be live at the park, and it’s going to be a massive night.

“And the Féile will end on Sunday night with ‘Let the People Sing’ with a full house expected.

“So, get your tickets and enjoy the final weekend of what has been an absolutely incredible Féile so far!”



Limited tickets for the three concerts are available on the Ticketmaster website here.