Two men have been arrested by police after a stabbing incident close to the Michael Ferguson roundabout on the Stewartstown Road.
A NORTH Belfast mother is pleading for help to find her a suitable permanent home for her two children. Toni-Louise Service (27) has been homeless for over three years with herself and her two daughters, aged three years old and five months old forced to ‘sofa-surf’ between family and friends’ houses. Toni-Louise has Newington as her preferred area of choice of living but has been faced with a long and never-ending wait for a house. “I have been homeless for over three years,” she said. “I have never had any reasonable offers. I have had offers for a flat but I need a house because of the two children. “I have 172 points which I was under the impression was quite a good amount“I don’t know who to turn to. I need help from somewhere. The last I heard from the Housing Executive a good while ago was that I was sixth on the list but there has been no progress since. “I am literally sofa surfing between my mum’s house and friends’ houses.“My daughter is about to start nursery in the next week or so and she doesn’t have a home address.” A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “This applicant has a high level of housing points and has asked to be housed in an area of high housing demand and low housing turnover. We have arranged a consultation with the applicant so we can further discuss her housing options.”
IRELAND’S top Elvis impersonator, who performed live concerts on social media with his son during lockdown, has raised £10,000 for the Northern Ireland Hospice. North Belfast man Jim ‘The King’ Brown and his son, Pádraig, started entertaining people every Saturday night during the Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year. Their concerts, which were streamed live on Facebook, provided people with fantastic entertainment, shout-outs and requests. Jim told the North Belfast News that the NI Hospice was a charity that he’s been particularly keen to support. “The Hospice has always been a charity close to my heart and I wanted to do something for them when I heard they were short on donations,” he said. “It was actually my son who came up with the idea of live-streaming performances at home.“It was a bit of a relief because it is obviously something I enjoy doing. Some people said to me how it was the highlight of their week and how they looked forward to it every Saturday night. “There were some generous pledges from people, with some donating every time I sang a certain song. “I want to thank everyone who donated to help such a wonderful organisation,”NI Hospice said they were “hugely grateful” for the support and added that they wanted to thank Jim and Pádraig for “keeping us all upbeat and entertained at such a difficult and uncertain time for everyone.”
THE developers behind Hillview Retail Park have submitted plans for 18 new homes on the site. The retail park on the Crumlin Road has laid dormant for over a decade with previous anchor tenant, Dunnes Stores leaving in 2007. The site is now owned by Killutagh Estate’s Hillview Belfast Limited, who previously had retail unit plans approved by Belfast City Council. This week, a consultant to the developers revealed that plans have been submitted for 18 homes on the site. Discount retailers Lidl and Home Bargains and a day centre for the elderly have also been announced as the first tenants on the site, which is due to open early next year. Lidl will create 30 jobs with Home Bargains set to recruit 15 staff members. A further 30 roles will be created during the construction phase. Human Rights organisation, Participation and Practice of Rights (PPR) have long called for social housing on the site to ease the housing crisis in North Belfast. Reacting to this week’s news, Seán Brady from the group hopes the homes will be “social, affordable and sustainable”. “These homes can go some way to tackling the housing crisis in North Belfast – if they are social, affordable and sustainable, but much more is necessary to create a development and planning process that meets the needs of the people of Belfast and rises to the housing and climate challenges we all face,” he explained. “The ambitions of private developers and sectarian political agendas can be challenged and changed. “The process around Hillview has been scandalous and inherently anti-democratic and we desperately need a new way forward. Lidl will come and go as it suits them but this land is a part of North Belfast and can be used to meet the community's needs. “That any housing at all is being built here is a testament to the hard work and cooperation between homeless families and campaigners, political parties and community groups against massive odds. “It wasn't long ago that the former MP for the area, Nigel Dodds, was actively opposing any housing development at this site. That was wrong, and the planning process facilitated that agenda. We can do much better in future. “With a new Minister in place and a change in the make-up of Belfast City Council we hope equality and sustainability will be the priority for all future development processes.”
The increase of cases per 100,000 of the population has led to a tightening of quarantine in certain postal districts in Belfast, Ballymena, Lisburn and Glenavy.
IT’S been reported that Gary Lineker has invited a migrant to live in his big house in Surrey.
PARTITION is almost 100 years old. But for democrats across this island, and in the Irish diaspora, for all of that time it has always been the great wrong that has to be righted. But it is not only a historic wrong. It is also a great injustice now, today. It remains the greatest cause of instability and division on our island. Where stands the leader of Fianna Fáil ‘The Republican Party’ on ending partition and achieving Irish Unity? In the past Fianna Fáil leaderships have proven particularly adept at exploiting the widespread desire for Irish unity and the republican rhetoric of a ‘united Ireland’ in order to win votes. And of course many Fianna Fáil voters and members are republican. However, at no time has their party leadership made a serious effort to develop a strategy, in keeping with their constitutional obligation, to end partition and “unite all the people who share the territory of the island of Ireland ...” Why? Because both the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael leaderships are comfortable with partition. For decades they have alternated in power, defending a status quo that protects their interests, and those of their friends in the political establishment. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s Ireland is best represented by the map of the island first produced by the Irish government several years ago which drowns the North in the Irish Sea and Atlantic. We are left with a landmass which bears no resemblance to Ireland and with a new shoreline that stretches from Derry through Donegal, Tyrone, Cavan, Fermanagh, Monaghan, and Armagh and Down to Louth. An Taoiseach Micheál Martin is not a United Irelander. Under his leadership the traditional rhetoric of the leadership of Fianna Fáil, whose first aim according to its own constitution and rules is to “restore the unity and independence of Ireland as a Republic”, has been systematically eroded. In March 2017 he committed his party to publishing within months a 12-point plan which would prepare the way for the reunification of the island. He also told the Irish Times that as part of this he intended publishing a White Paper on Irish Unity. Neither the 12-point plan nor the White Paper was ever published. The Fianna Fáil leader also pledged that Fianna Fáil would organise in the North. When Éamon Ó Cuiv and Seanadóir Mark Daly attempted to do that they were sacked from their senior party positions. In 2017 Pearse Doherty and I met Micheál Martin to seek his support to establish an Oireachtas Committee on Irish Unity as a means of focusing the debate on this issue. He said no. Micheál Martin’s alternative proposal, published this year, is to establish a “Shared Island Unit”. Not once does the Programme for Government reference the constitutional obligation on an Irish government to achieve a United Ireland. The words ‘United Ireland’ or ‘Irish Unity’ are entirely absent. And there is no reference to the commitment in the Good Friday Agreement for a referendum on unity. Instead a “Unit within the Department of An Taoiseach is to work towards a consensus on a shared island. This unit will examine the political, social, economic and cultural considerations underpinning a future in which all traditions are mutually respected.” When he was asked about this unit in the Dáil at the beginning of July An Taoiseach said that “work on its structure, staffing and work programme is under way and I hope that the unit will start work by the end of the month.” When at the end of that month Ruairí Ó Murchú, who is a Sinn Féin TD for Louth, asked him for an update Martin replied: “Work on its structure, staffing and work programme is under way and I hope that the unit will start this work in the coming weeks.”
A YOUNG West Belfast man has raised £500 for Brooklands Care Home in Dunmurry after learning of their excellent care for his mum’s friend’s late mother. Brigid Hamill passed away peacefully at the home in April after suffering with Alzheimer’s.With Brooklands closing its doors to the public in March due to the new Covid-19 restrictions, staff became the vital link for Brigid’s seven children and her loving husband, Hugo. After learning of a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in care homes, Beechmount lad Eamon Hamilton decided to do some fundraising for himself.Brigid’s daughter, Aideen explained: “Eamon is my best friend’s son. It was around the time when there was a shortage of PPE in care homes.
THE statement by British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis that the British government’s intentions are to break international law as part of their reneging on the EU Withdrawal Agreement is a Rubicon crossed. A Rubicon that divides Britain from a place of law, scrutiny and accountability to pariah state. A state where no rules any longer apply. That may well suit Brexiteer MPs and the cowboys with vested interests behind them, but we on this island truly live in a different place. The majority of our population voted overwhelmingly for the Good Friday Agreement. This peace agreement was an historic compromise based on international law. The associated constitutional status quo was possible because of the voters’ compromise to accept majority consent. The union with Britain since 1998 is maintained as a result of commitment to international law and majority consent. The two go hand in hand.
As cities and communities close down to battle Covid-19, the Belfast International Homecoming is vowing to keep vital virtual connections to our global Irish family open
LOCATED at Edenderry Mill Industrial Estate, Love Furniture has all you will need and more to create the perfect finish to your home as autumn draws in.
People living in the Belfast City Council area have been advised against making non-essential journeys. Yesterday, in their first joint press conference in two months, the First and Deputy First Ministers announced several new restrictions to combat Covid-19, affecting Belfast, parts of Lisburn, Glenavy and Ballymena. The whole of the Belfast City Council area has been included because of the level of population movement across the city. The restrictions include: No mixing of households in private dwellings, with exemptions for: bubbling with one other household; caring responsibilities including childcare; essential maintenance, supported living arrangements; visits required for legal or medical purposes; or marriage or civil partnerships where one partner is terminally ill;
A WORLD-RENOWNED plastic surgeon has reached out to a North Belfast woman in a bid to change her life for good.
We look back at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1981
A NORTH Belfast mother has been left "gutted" after her son’s motorbike was stolen and burnt out.