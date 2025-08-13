Police appeal after early-morning burglaries in Mount Eagles

POLICE believe two aggravated burglaries in the Mount Eagles area of West Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday morning are linked.

At around 5.50am, a man gained entry to a flat in Mount Eagles Avenue through a window. He was armed with two knives and threatened a male occupant, taking two mobile phones.

The suspect was described as approximately 5' 7" in height and of medium build, with black hair and wearing a black jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

A male and child occupant were left shaken.

While in attendance, officers were made aware of a second burglary at a nearby property.

It is believed that entry was gained through an open window and a mobile phone and a set of keys have been reported as stolen.

Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: "Enquiries are ongoing, and at this time, we are treating both incidents as linked.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 227 of 13/8/25."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker has urged people to be vigilant.

“The PSNI is treating both incidents as aggravated burglary, and the person needs to be identified and held accountable," he said.

“Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity or have cameras that picked anything up, please come forward.

“With the hot weather it is tempting to leave windows and doors unlocked, but please don’t.

“There have been a number of attempted break ins over the weekend throughout the community and I would urge everyone to be vigilant.”