THERE were violent clashes outside Belfast City Hall this evening between rival groups amid ongoing loyalist protests over the flying of the Palestinian flag over the council building.

Earlier, around 100 protestors gathered outside Belfast City Hall at 6pm on Tuesday evening next to the Christmas Market. Two masked loyalists unveiled a banner saying ‘Brothers in Arms, featuring the Red Hand of Ulster and Israeli flag.

Just before 6.30pm, a group of around 20 youths marched down Royal Avenue shouting “Free, Free Palestine!” and clashed with the protestors.

Amid chaotic scenes as shoppers scrambled to get out of the way, a number of police Land Rovers arrived to restore order.

The protests come after councillors in Belfast voted on Monday in favour of flying the Palestine flag at Belfast City Hall. This afternoon, a High Court legal challenge to remove the Palestine flag failed when a judge threw out the case.

A heavy police presence amid Belfast's Christmas lights

In a statement police said: "Although the protest, which started at around 5.30pm, has so far been peaceful, a second group of people approached the protest at approximately 6.30pm and began to antagonise protesters.

"One person, a man aged in his late teens, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour; while a second person, a man aged in his 40s, was also arrested in the area for disorderly behaviour unrelated to any protest activity.

"They remain in custody at this time."