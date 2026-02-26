TG4’s acclaimed documentary series Laochra Gael continues its compelling new season that shines a light on some of the most influential figures ever to grace the fields of Gaelic games. The next instalment airs this Thursday 26 February at 9.30pm and focuses on Antrim hurler Neil McManus.

Neil McManus is one of Antrim’s most distinguished hurlers, widely admired for his power, consistency, and leadership over a career that spanned more than a decade and a half. A prolific scorer and commanding presence in the forward line, he became a central figure for both the Antrim senior team and his club, Ruairí Óg Cushendall. Known for his exceptional work rate, accuracy from placed balls, and commitment to the promotion of hurling in Ulster, McManus helped inspire a new generation of players while representing Antrim with pride. His influence extended beyond the pitch as well, where he has been an articulate advocate for developing and strengthening the game across the province.

Contributors include: Neil McManus; Hugh McManus; John McManus; Dorothy McManus; Maria McManus; Aileen McManus; Aoibhín and Páidí McManus; Arron Graffin; Richie Hogan; Cairbre Ó Cairealláin; Pat Fleury; Cahair O’Kane; Paddy McGill.

Alongside Neil McManus this new season’s batch of GAA legends also includes Conor McManus, one of the modern greats of Gaelic football and one of the greatest ever to wear a Monaghan jersey; Cyril Farrell, synonymous with Galway’s golden era of the 1980s and later a household name through The Sunday Game; and Grace Walsh, a three-time All-Ireland and All-Star winner and one of camogie’s most decorated figures.

Also featured is Marty Clarke, whose talent saw him win an All-Ireland Minor title before moving to Australia to play AFL with Collingwood at just 17; Pádraig Horan, captain of the historic Offaly team that claimed the county’s first All-Ireland hurling title in 1981; and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, widely regarded as one of the greatest ladies footballers of all time, who crowned her career in 2024 by helping Kerry end a 31-year wait for the Brendan Martin Cup. The series also includes Kevin McManamon, a key figure in Dublin’s era of dominance, forever remembered for his crucial goal off the bench in the 2011 All-Ireland final that ended the county’s 16-year wait for Sam Maguire.

Ahead of the new series, Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Jarlath Burns said:

“Laochra Gael has become a mainstay of the GAA broadcasting landscape a series eagerly awaited by those who play and support our games.

"Who could have imagined when the concept was first hatched that it would carve out such a special niche, bringing the stories behind the games and the players to life in such a vivid and engaging way. The series has gone from strength to strength, and that is testament to Nemeton and TG4, and to their love of our games and our language. I wish them continued success and greatly look forward to the latest instalments.”