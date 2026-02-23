IT’S a case of let the games begin with confirmation from Belfast City Council that a new floodlit 4G pitch will be delivered in Lenadoon.

The facility is expected to provide a high-quality space for young people and local clubs to train and play on, supporting sports participation across the community.

Sinn Féin Councillor Siobhán McCallin said: "This is fantastic news for the community.

“We will continue to work alongside local residents to ensure people in West Belfast have access to high-quality facilities. Sinn Féin is committed to investing in sport and ensuring communities reap its benefits.”

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn described the project as a significant investment in local youth and community wellbeing.

“We’ve been working closely with community organisations and St Oliver Plunkett Football Club to secure this pitch,” she added.

“I’m delighted that we have now received confirmation that the pitch will be progressed.

“This facility will make a real difference for young people and clubs in the area. Investment in sports facilities plays such an important role in supporting both physical and mental wellbeing in communities.”