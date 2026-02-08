Clearer Water Irish Cup, Sixth Round

Cliftonville 2

Glenavon 1

(AET 1-1 at Full-Time)

At Solitude

TWELVE months after his extra time winner sunk Glenavon in the sixth round, there was hint of Deja vu in the air at Solitude as Jonny Addis proved to be the hero again for 10-man Cliftonville in their 2-1 victory over the Lurgan Blues at Solitude on Saturday afternoon.

A week after Glenavon came out on top when the duo met at Mourneview Park, Michael O’Connor’s side dared to dream of a repeat when Luke McGerrigan found the top corner inside of 20-minutes.

It was the difference between the sides until the 65th minute when substitute Joe Gormley touched home in a congested area to restore parity.

The Reds' momentum appeared to have disappeared when winger Sean Robertson was shown a second yellow card approaching the final quarter of an hour, but deep into added time Addis spared his side extra time with a bullet of a free kick that was fitting to win any cup tie.

Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton lauded the elation that followed Addis’ winner, whilst acknowledging it was perhaps harsh on Glenavon.

Joe Gormley found the equaliser for Cliftonville

“It’s sheer elation when that ball goes in the net and nestles into the top corner, knowing that there is very little time to play – it was near enough the last kick of the game. It was sheer elation and the whole place erupted – the fans, the players," Magilton beamed.

“You can never describe scoring a goal or winning a game in that manner. It is a wonderful moment.

“It was a bit harsh on Glenavon who I thought were very good, but to win the game, to go through shows you the spirit and the determination of the group.

“First half was iffy from our point of view, although we did get off to a really bright start and Brian [Healy] probably should score and we didn’t take that opportunity.

“As the half wore on in the first half, I thought Glenavon dominated proceedings. We had to make changes, we went down to 10-men – it’s a massive shift from the players and the substitutes made a massive difference to us.

“We have to pay special tribute to Rory [Hale]. He lost his grandad-who he is very close to, and that isn’t easy but he wanted to be part of the group. He wanted to play a part today and he certainly did, he showed real quality when he came on the pitch. Overall, absolutely ecstatic to be in the hat and plenty to work on."

Magilton made four changes to the XI that began the corresponding fixture seven-days previous. Conor Pepper, Micheál Glynn and Liam Stravick all came in and there was a first start for on-loan Glentoran midfielder Josh Kelly who made a deadline day move on Monday evening.



Both sides set their stall out early with opportunities within the first sixty-seconds. Charlie Lindsay shot into the side netting for the visitors and at the other end Liam McStravick slipped in Brian Healy though Jacob Carney easily dealt with his low shot.

Healy saw a further sighting blocked down and Sean Robertson then took up the reins and flashed a dangerous ball across the face of goal and wide.

On-loan Glentoran striker Nathaniel Ferris thought an opening had presented itself on the quarter hour mark, though Shaun Leppard made a superbly timed sliding challenge to prevent the danger.

The deadlock was broken after 20-minutes and it was Glenavon who drew first blood. Ferris robbed his Glentoran team-mate Josh Kelly of possession and Gavin Gilmore picked up the loose ball and fed Luke McGerrian who assessed his options before firing a high shot into the top corner past Lewis Ridd to make it 1-0.

Cliftonville almost drew level within two minutes as Conor Pepper picked out Sean Robertson on the overlap and his cutback gave Healy the chance which he blasted over. Carney then held a sweeping Healy attempt after a corner was partially cleared minutes later.

The visitors should have doubled their lead in the 26th minute. Charlie Lindsay had space down the right channel and his pinpoint cross to the back post was met by Paul McGovern whose downward header was held by Ridd at the near post.

Shaun Leppard glanced wide from a Robertson free-kick after the half hour mark and just before the half concluded Glenavon felt they should have been awarded a penalty and Conor Pepper shown a second yellow when he clipped Charlie Lindsay as he approached the box, though referee Shane Andrews only felt it was a free-kick that came to nothing as McGerrigan’s goal separated the sides at the break.

Reds' boss Jim Magilton withdrew Pepper at the break as Joseph Toole entered proceedings and it was the hosts who looked menacing after the restart.

Liam McStravick let fly with a shot that Jacob Carney acrobatically turned over at the expense of a corner, which came to nothing.

Magilton introduced further firepower on the hour mark in pursuit of a leveller with Gormley and Hale replacing Curran and Josh Kelly.

The hosts went close in the 64th minute after Sean Robertson’s cross to the back post was headed partially clear by Jordan McMullan, Micheál Glynn picked up the loose ball and found Healy who was denied by Carney.

Less than 60-seconds later Cliftonville were back on terms. Glynn sent in a corner from the right and in his attempt to clear, Jacob Carney missed the punch and the ball ricocheted in off Gormley and into the net to make it 1-1.

Momentum appeared to be with the Solitude side, but on 72 minutes they were reduced to 10-men after Robertson was slightly overzealous in attempting to close down Luke Cartwright and having been booked in the first half, referee Shane Andrews showed the winger a second yellow card and subsequent red.

Niall Quinn curled a free kick over the bar from the edge of the box. Though the Lurgan Blues didn’t make the most of their numerical advantage and it was Cliftonville who upped the ante in the final quarter of an hour.

Recently introduced Keevan Hawthorne swung in a cross from the left that reached Gormley but his attempt looped into the air and Carney gathered. Hawthorne then picked out fellow youngster and substitute Joe Sheridan in the area, but Patrick Burns got enough in the way to ensure Sheridan’s shot didn’t generate any power or cause his goalkeeper trouble.

As the game ticked into injury time Joseph Toole let fly with a low effort from distance that drifted behind as it looked as though extra time was looming again 12-months after last season's sixth round spectacle.

There would be a last opportunity for Cliftonville when they were awarded a free kick on the angle outside of the area. Rory Hale and Jonny Addis stood over the ball with Hale teeing up Addis to send a thunderbolt of a strike high into the top corner to spark scenes of jubilation and unbridled joy from the Reds players and supporters.

There was only enough time for Glenavon to kick-off in the aftermath before Andrews brought proceedings to close and Cliftonville could celebrate progressing to the last eight for the sixth season in succession.

The draw for the last eight pits the Solitude outfit with a trip to Lakeview Park to take on Championship outfit Loughgall in the first weekend of March as their bid to make a third successive Cup decider remains very much alive.

CLIFTONVILLE: Ridd, Pepper (Toole 46’), Addis, Wilson, Curran (Gormley 60’), Leppard, Glynn, Robertson, McStravick (Hawthorne 77’), J Kelly (Hale 60’), Healy (Sheridan 77’).

GLENAVON: Carney, McMullan, Cartwright, McKeown, Ferris, Gilmore, McGovern (Harkin 67’), Lindsay (Burns 67’), Quinn, Mountney (Carlin 67’), McGerrigan (Campbell 75’).

REFEREE: Shane Andrews