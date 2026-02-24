TRIBUTES have been paid to a West Belfast teacher and soccer coach who has been remembered as a "West Belfast institution of football and education".

Peter 'Minter' Murray passed away on Friday at the Royal Victoria Hospital with his family by his bedside.

Peter taught at a number of schools including Corpus Christi and Belfast Model School For Girls.

A statement from Belfast Model School For Girls said: "It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we share the news of the sad passing of our beloved friend, colleague, and teacher, Mr Peter Murray.

"Peter has been a valued member of our school family at the Belfast Model School for Girls for the past three years. His thoughtfulness, kindness, dedication, energy, friendship, and unwavering spirit has touched us all and he will be greatly missed by our school community and beyond.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Peter’s family and friends at this difficult time, and we are sending them our sincerest condolences and love. Peter will always be a Model Teacher: 'A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.' May he rest in peace and never be forgotten."

Peter was Assistant Manager at Immaculata Football Club.

"It is with deep sadness that Immaculata Football Club shares the news of the passing of Assistant Manager Peter ‘Minter’ Murray. Our immediate thoughts are with his family," the club said.

"Having joined the club earlier this year to support the first team, Peter quickly made his mark, offering steady guidance and much-needed support during a challenging period on the pitch.

"Beyond football, Peter will be fondly remembered by past and present Immaculata players and by the wider Falls community for his dedication to nurturing young people through his work as a teacher.

"At Corpus Christi and later at All Saints he was a valued mentor to many children who passed through those schools, many of whom often spoke of his wit and the time he gave to everyone. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, especially within the local game he loved so much. Rest in peace, Minter."

Former club St Oliver Plunkett FC – where Peter played and managed – said: “For us Minter was the catalyst for inspiration and the conductor of possibilities. He was a weaver of collective purpose and empowered those around him to reach new heights of achievement and fulfilment on and off the pitch."

The club added that Peter “became like a father figure”.

“Football was secondary really but he knew its importance."

Another former club, Dunmurry Rec FC, posted: "Peter was known to us all as 'Minter' and served our club with integrity and added his high level of professionalism that he was renowned for throughout his working life. Peter brought players to our club that he had taught during his career as a teacher, which speaks volumes for the high regard with which he was held.

"Everyone at Dunmurry Rec FC offers their heartfelt condolences to Peter's family, many friends and also to the players and staff of Immaculata Football Club on the loss of such a genuine football loving character and more importantly a genuine well respected man. Rest easy, Minter."

Another club where Peter managed, St James' Swifts, said: "Everyone at the club are shocked and saddened at the unbelievable news and passing of ex-First Team manager Peter Murray. Although his time at the club was brief in football terms, his impact is still felt to this day.

"The biggest compliment we can give Minter, as he was more affectionately known, is how devastated and distraught everyone at the club were when he informed us that, due to work commitments, he had to step down from his duties.

"Minter was a beacon in the community known long before his days at the Swifts, well known as a popular teacher in West Belfast and through his other coaching roles, most notably at St Oliver Plunkett.

"We as a club feel distraught at loosing Minter all over again and are coming to terms with a giant of a man not being in our corner any more.

"Members of the club are exchanging texts and calls and are astounded (but not surprised) at how many of us Minter kept in contact with weekly, right up to last weekend's win over Ballyclare – which just shows the character of the man.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family circle, friends and the West Belfast community who all thought so highly of him. Rest in eternal peace Minter, you Swift."

Willowbank FC said: "All at Willowbank YC/FC would like to pass their condolences on to the family of a West Belfast institution of football and education – Minter.

"While never directly affiliated with our club, he had a massive influence on many of our members as a teacher, mentor and friend. Sad loss for the sport he was involved in, the kids he taught and community he loved."

Peter Murray was also involved in local charities and youth initiatives in the city. He was a board trustee with the PIPS Suicide Prevention Charity.

PIPS said: "It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our esteemed Board Trustee, Peter Murray. Peter was a valued and respected member of our Board who will be profoundly missed.

"His thoughtfulness, integrity, dedication and unwavering commitment to our organisation made a lasting impact on our work and the community we serve. He gave generously of his time, insight and wisdom, and his guidance and support will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of working alongside him."

Peter is survived by his wife Melissa and daughter Rebecca and will be reposing at Healy Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday until 8pm. Peter will leave Healy Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 8.45am to arrive at St Brigid's Church for 9.30am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Blaris Cemetery.