WEST Belfast was at the double at the Irish Film & Television Awards in Dublin last night with Anthony Boyle winning the Lead Actor in a Drama award for his performance in House of Guinness, and Lola Petticrew lifting the Lead Actress in a Drama award for Trespasses.

Anthony Boyle

Polegass man Boyle said he was "buzzing" to win the award and it was a special night for him as his dad was in the audience to see him receive the accolade.

Before the awards Anthony said that he was looking forward to meeting fellow Westie, actor Marty McCann from the Falls Road, who was nominated in the same category for his role in the BBC police drama Blue Lights.



“Marty McCann, who I am nominated with, I used to watch a clip of him winning an IFTA – he’s from West Belfast – and not many people broke through from there," he told RTÉ.



“I used to watch a clip of him winning and he was up on stage and I was like 'wow, that’s class, hopefully one day I can be up there'. It feels like a real pinch me or humbling moment that we’re in the same category.



“I’m very excited to see him.”

Interviewed after receiving her award Lola Petticrew said: "I don't think that was my standing ovation, I think that was a standing ovation for the kids in West Belfast."

And that wasn't the end of the awards for Belfast actors, as North Belfast's Ciarán Hinds won IFTA's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ciarán Hinds last night

If you think you missed the awards, don't despair. You can watch all the glitz and the glamour on RTÉ ONE on Saturday night at 10.50pm.