A MAN in his 50s has died following a house fire in Dunmurry on Monday night.

Emergency services attended the scene of the blaze at a house in Station View, which was reported at around 8:40pm.

Police are not treating the fire as suspicious at this time.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who died following a flat fire in Station View, Dunmurry, Belfast.

“Firefighters were called to reports of a house fire at 8.36pm. Two Appliances from Lisburn Fire Station and two Appliances from Cadogan Fire Station attended the incident.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and used two hose reels to extinguish the fire. One male occupant, aged in his 50s, tragically passed away at the incident.

“Firefighters left the scene at 10.28pm. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental.”