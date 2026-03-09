A MOTORCYCLIST who died following a collision in Dunmurry on Sunday morning has been named as 55-year-old James Kilpatrick.

The collision happened on Queensway at about 7.30am.

Police and emergency services attended but sadly the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

The road which was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services access.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage of what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 414 08/03/26.

Sinn Féin councillor Declan Lynch expressed his condolences.

“It is devastating to learn that a man lost his life yesterday and my thoughts are with his family as they face unimaginable heartbreak.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward to the police.

“I also want to thank the emergency services for their work at the scene.”