WE look at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1985...

Cold house for Catholic workers

CATHOLIC engineers with British Telecom are accusing Post Office chiefs of denying them training in new high-technology equipment at the request of British security heads in the North.

A high-ranking Post Office employee who spoke to the Andersonstown News said that the bulk of British Telecom contracts involved 'hi-tech' but that the planning, installation and maintenance of this equipment has become a Protestant preserve, according to our source, no Catholic engineers had been selected for recent specialised training courses in England. As a result Catholic engineers are losing out on overtime and the chance of promotion. They also fear for their future job security because of British Telecom's refusal to train them in the new micro-chip technology.

It is estimated that 15 per cent of British Telecom's work in the Six Counties involving new technology is geared towards British security requirements. Recently, a Merlin D-X Communications system, one of the most sophisticated in Europe, was installed at the new Grosvenor Road R.U.C. Barracks. Every other R.U.C. station or military base in the city has also recently acquired an ultra-modern data link. The R.U.C. Headquarters at Knock is at the centre of the new communications system.

British Telecom engineers working in military bases are advised to take basic security precautions. These involve the changing of number plates on personal cars. Some of the British Telecom staff who worked on the installation of the new communications system at Grosvenor Road Barracks were picked up each morning in the city centre and brought to the base in R.U.C. Land Rovers.

Our informant said that no Catholic employees are involved in military orientated work in Belfast.

He added: "It is our belief that this type of work should be carried out by British army technicians who are qualified to do the work. However, we feel that British Telecom heads are using the military work on high-technology as an excuse to exclude us from all training opportunities involving 'hi-tech'. This bar on Catholics seems to have been sanctioned by the British Army Security Advisors here."

Annie Maguire set to be released

A NINE year nightmare in Britain's prisons will come to an end tomorrow for London-Irish woman, Annie Maguire, when she is released from Rochester prison.

Close relatives have confirmed, however, that the 50-year-old housewife will be continue her campaign to clear the names of the 11 people, including Guiseppe Conlon, who died in jail in 1980, who were framed on charges arising out of the bombing of pubs in London.

One of Annie Maguire's first moves to highlight her case will be the launching of a booklet which details the injustice perpetrated on the Maguire family. Mrs Maguire who was born and brought up in Abyssinia Street in the Falls will be visiting Belfast soon after her release.

A spokesperson for the Maguire family said her release "would lift a great weight off them”.

"We are grateful for a number of people who stood by Annie even in the early days of her arrest. A special word of thanks goes to the Andersonstown News for their coverage of the case since 1975," said the family spokesperson.

TOP OF THE CLASS: At the annual St Thomas’ prize-giving were G Harper, S Clarke, M Hanna, A Flannery, J Tierney, P Thompson, D Rooney and T McManus

Removal of adjacent flat has damaged another in Divis

THE Divis Residents' Association have expressed "serious concern” at an architect's report which indicates that the demolition of blocks of flats at Divis has affected the blocks still standing.

Fra McCann from the Association said St Brendan's Walk resident John Conlon has been told his flat has suffered structural damage as a result of the demolition of an adjoining block of flats.

Mr McCann said: "An architect who examined Mr Conlon's flat, has stated that the damage caused to his flat can only be solved by "complete reconstruction.

"This throws new light on the Executive claim that only some of the blocks at Divis will be knocked down. It now appears that the structural deterioration of the flats will force the Executive to knock down the entire complex. The full letter from MacRandal architect, to Mr Conlon’s solicitors reads: “I carried out an inspection of the above presmises on 2 February 1985 and was shown over the flat by Mr Conlon.

“I found that most of Mr Conlon’s complaints were justified and although each one of these might appear as a minor item they accumulate to make the living conditions in the flat uncomfortable.

“Come of the walls in the flat are solid concrete and others are very light partitioning. No doubt the removal of the block of flats adjacent has shaken the joints between the partitions and the structural walls.

“You mention about remedying the defects which Mr Conlon pointed out. I don’t think that this is worth considering as it would virtually mean a complete reconstruction.”