SATURDAY evening saw the Beechlawn's Hotel in Dunmurry play host the Mens and Ladies Senior awards for Lámh Dhearg GAC.

The Hannahstown based club enjoyed another year at the pinnacle in Antrim's GAA scene competing in both the senior men's hurling and football league and championships and their ladies celebrated their 20th anniversary since their founding in 2005.

The awards were hosted by the Beechlawn's Hotel with Fr Devlin PP as special guest on the night. A great night was had by all involved, with 2026 hoping to be another great year for the club.