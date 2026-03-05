A WEST Belfast primary school principal has issued a warning to parents about the dangers of social media after a pupil at the school was groomed by an adult posing as a peer.

Terry Rodgers, Principal of St Teresa's Primary School wrote to parents on Monday regarding a "profound urgency regarding the digital safety of our pupils".

In the letter, Terry says he had recently been made aware of a situation involving a child in the school community. Through a series of "innocent" interactions on Snapchat, the young child was groomed by an adult posing as a peer.

Terry signalled out the app Snapchat, which allows users to send pictures which then disappear after being received by other users.

"While the internet offers incredible opportunities for learning, we have seen an alarming rise in the number of primary-aged children accessing social media platforms that are neither designed for them nor safe for their use," he said.

"Many parents believe that platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, Roblox and Instagram are harmless fun. However, for a primary school child, these apps are often gateways to environments they are emotionally and developmentally unequipped to handle.

"The most pressing concern at our school currently involves Snapchat. Despite the app’s own Terms of Service stating that users must be at least 13-years-old, we are aware that several of our pupils—some as young as six —have active accounts.

"Snapchat’s core features, while appealing to children, create significant safeguarding loopholes.

"Disappearing messages creates a false sense of security, encouraging children to share images or messages they wouldn’t otherwise. It also makes it incredibly difficult for parents or teachers to monitor for bullying or inappropriate contact.

"The Snap Map is a feature which allows users to see the exact real-time location of their friends. For a child, a friend is often just an account they have added back, potentially giving strangers the ability to track your child’s movements.

"The Quick Add feature algorithm suggests new people to connect with, which frequently connects children with older individuals or strangers."

Regarding the incident involving a child at the school, Terry explained more about the incident.

"The predator used the disappearing nature of the messages to build a secret relationship, eventually moving the conversation toward requests for personal information and inappropriate photos.

"This happened under the radar of well-intentioned parents who believed their child was simply chatting with school friends."

Terry believes that children under the age of 13 should not have access to Snapchat or any other age-restricted social media platform.

"At St Teresa’s, we see the fallout of these apps daily: sleep deprivation, increased anxiety, friendship drama that spills into the classroom, and, most dangerously, exposure to predators," he added.

"We urge you to check your child’s devices today. If they have Snapchat or similar apps, we strongly recommend they be removed immediately. Protecting their innocence and safety is more important than their fear of missing out."