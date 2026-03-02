PUPILS at two North Belfast schools have been learning about democracy and political participation through a series of school visits from their local MP and Westminster education staff.

The programme, aimed at Primary 5–7 pupils, focuses on citizenship, the importance of democracy in local communities, and the role young people can play in shaping political decisions. The sessions also give pupils an opportunity to learn more about the work of elected representatives and how laws and policies are made.

In North Belfast, John Finucane MP visited St Mary’s Star of the Sea Primary School and Holy Family Primary School last week to speak with pupils about his role and the responsibilities involved in representing local people.

Pupils took part in lively discussions and posed a wide range of questions about how laws are made, how decisions affect their community, and how they might one day become involved in politics themselves.

Speaking after the visit, Mr Finucane said the enthusiasm and curiosity of the pupils had been encouraging.

“It is always great to get out and speak to young people. Their view of the world and the insightfulness of their questions were fascinating," he said.

"Politics in North Belfast is in a very good place with future leaders like these. It is important that we involve young people in decisions about their future, and that is why programmes like this are so beneficial. They help young people understand how decisions are made and, more importantly, how they can influence those decisions.

"Sinn Féin firmly believes that young people should have a say in their future and that’s why sessions like this and the votes at 16 campaign is so important."