Contact us

Teach Basil,

2 Hannahstown Hill,

Belfast, BT170LT

Tel: (028) 90619000 Teach Basil,

2 Hannahstown Hill,

Belfast, BT170LT

Tel: (028) 90584444 Teach Basil,

2 Hannahstown Hill,

Belfast, BT170LT

Tel: (028) 90619000

Sports (028) 90619000 ext. 270

For general enquiries or to place a family notice or classified advertisement contact:

Andersonstown News (028) 90608822 or North Belfast News (028) 90584444 ext. 223

Publisher & Group Editor

Robin Livingstone (028) 90619000 (+232)

E: r.livingstone@belfastmediagroup.com Classifieds Manager

Linda Greenan (028) 90619000 (+240)

E: l.greenan@belfastmediagroup.com Advertising Manager

Christina Sloan (028) 90619000 (+310)

E: c.sloan@belfastmediagroup.com

Company’s registration name: Belfast Media Group.

Company’s place of registration: Companies House N.Ireland.

Company’s registered office address: 2 Hannahstown Hill, Belfast BT17 0LT, N.Ireland.

Company’s registered number: NI46031.